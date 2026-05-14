Jack Abuhoff Sells 94,460 Shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 94,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $8,613,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at $122,236,182.64. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Jack Abuhoff sold 76,991 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $7,358,799.78.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jack Abuhoff sold 71,699 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $6,854,424.40.

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Innodata Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $90.15. 2,785,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.Innodata's revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Innodata News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Benzinga article

Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release.

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved.

Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. InsiderTrades article

Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. InsiderTrades article

Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports of heavy put-option buying suggest some traders are hedging against downside after INOD’s rapid post-earnings rally. American Banking News article

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Innodata

Institutional Trading of Innodata

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,320 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 30.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Innodata by 1,527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Further Reading

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