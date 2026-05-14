Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO Purchases $266,840.00 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.03. 2,265,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here