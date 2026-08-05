Jack Sinclair Sells 10,788 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $936,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434,264. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56.

On Monday, June 8th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96.

On Friday, June 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $885,211.60.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. 1,584,190 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,754. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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