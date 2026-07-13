Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.40.

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Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.1%

JXN opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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