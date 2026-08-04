Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.200-7.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Jacobs Solutions' conference call:

Jacobs raised its FY2026 outlook for the third consecutive time , increasing adjusted net revenue growth to 9.5%–10%, adjusted EPS to $7.20–$7.30, and adjusted free cash flow margin to 8%. Management expects approximately 14% net revenue growth and a 16% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4.

, increasing adjusted net revenue growth to 9.5%–10%, adjusted EPS to $7.20–$7.30, and adjusted free cash flow margin to 8%. Management expects approximately 14% net revenue growth and a 16% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4. Q3 adjusted EPS rose 14% to $1.84, while adjusted net revenue grew more than 8% organically and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 109 basis points year over year to 15.2%. Share repurchases and operating leverage also supported earnings growth.

Backlog reached a record $29 billion , up 27% year over year, with trailing book-to-bill of 1.4x on gross revenue and 1.2x on net revenue. Strong awards in advanced manufacturing, environmental services, transportation, water, and AI data centers provide management with increased visibility into FY2027 growth.

, up 27% year over year, with trailing book-to-bill of 1.4x on gross revenue and 1.2x on net revenue. Strong awards in advanced manufacturing, environmental services, transportation, water, and AI data centers provide management with increased visibility into FY2027 growth. AI infrastructure remains a major growth engine, with direct AI build-out revenue reaching 11% of adjusted net revenue and the related pipeline expanding significantly. Jacobs cited major data-center and semiconductor opportunities, including a sole-source EPCM contract for Hut 8’s planned 1-gigawatt Texas campus.

Water and environmental revenue grew only slightly, at just over 1%, because of continued environmental-sector headwinds, while PA Consulting faced temporary project-start delays following a change in U.K. government leadership. Management expects improvement in both areas, but the timing and conversion of awards remain execution considerations.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,359,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5,126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2,081.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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