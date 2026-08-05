Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the company's previous close.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 569,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here