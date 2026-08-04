Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Weiss Ratings cut Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of J stock traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 1,359,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 460 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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