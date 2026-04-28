Jacqueline Canney Sells 8,927 Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 20,907,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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