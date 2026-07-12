Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.1250.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Jade Biosciences from $39.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Jade Biosciences Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBIO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 1,413,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,221. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Jade Biosciences has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jade Biosciences will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jade Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,757 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jade Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,382,000.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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