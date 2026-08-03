Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Down 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.9120. Approximately 65,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 702,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jade Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jade Biosciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 2,608,757 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $24,345,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,382,000.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

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