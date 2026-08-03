Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Shares Down 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Jade Biosciences logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jade Biosciences shares fell 4.2% to about $18.91 in mid-day trading, while volume dropped 91% below the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $51.57, despite one recent downgrade to “sell.”
  • The company missed its latest quarterly earnings estimate, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.57 per share versus the expected $0.52 loss; analysts project a full-year loss of $2.54 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jade Biosciences.

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.9120. Approximately 65,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 702,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jade Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jade Biosciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jade Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 2,608,757 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,323,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jade Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $24,345,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,382,000.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small‐molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Jade Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Jade Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jade Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Jade Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines