James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.34 and traded as high as GBX 146. James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 143.60, with a volume of 5,571,520 shares traded.

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James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of £597.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.34.

James Halstead (LON:JHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 4.40 EPS for the quarter. James Halstead had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%.The company had revenue of £127.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that James Halstead plc will post 10.670194 EPS for the current year.

About James Halstead

James Halstead LSE: JHD is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company's brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona. James Halstead's strategy is to constantly develop its brand identity and its reputation for quality, product innovation, durability and availability, thereby enhancing and maintaining goodwill with the aim of achieving repeat business.

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