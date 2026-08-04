JAN (NYSE:JAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. JAN updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.950-0.980 EPS.

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JAN Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 1,854,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,488. JAN has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.76 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. JAN's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,140.00%.

Key JAN News

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS beat estimates. JAN reported earnings of $0.24 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company’s quarterly revenue also increased 45.4% year over year, supporting the stock’s positive move. JAN quarterly earnings press release

JAN reported earnings of $0.24 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company’s quarterly revenue also increased 45.4% year over year, supporting the stock’s positive move. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance was set at $0.95 to $0.98 in EPS. The range surrounds the $0.97 analyst consensus, although its midpoint is slightly below expectations. This may limit some upside from the earnings beat while giving investors a framework for assessing future performance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JAN in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on JAN from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on JAN in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JAN from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JAN currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAN

JAN Company Profile

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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