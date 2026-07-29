Jan Pattishall-Krupinski Sells 2,500 Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) EVP Jan Pattishall-Krupinski sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,314.44. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jan Pattishall-Krupinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jan Pattishall-Krupinski sold 2,250 shares of WesBanco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $93,262.50.

On Monday, June 22nd, Jan Pattishall-Krupinski sold 4,500 shares of WesBanco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $165,195.00.

Get WesBanco alerts: Sign Up

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 425,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,525. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.35%. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. WesBanco's payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

WesBanco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $46.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WesBanco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.20.

Read Our Latest Report on WSBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in WesBanco by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company's stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WesBanco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WesBanco wasn't on the list.

While WesBanco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here