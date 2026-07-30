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Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Janus International Group logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Hold” consensus on Janus International Group, with one sell, three hold and one buy rating among five analysts. The average 12-month price target is $8.33, while UBS recently lowered its target to $6.00.
  • JBI shares opened at $5.14 and are down 4.2%, trading well below their 52-week high of $10.80. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, missing the $0.10 consensus estimate, despite revenue rising 5.8% year over year to $222.7 million.
  • Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company, with several firms recently increasing stakes or initiating positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Janus International Group.

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Janus International Group from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on JBI

Janus International Group Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Janus International Group by 1,978.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Janus International Group by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company's stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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