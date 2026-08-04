Janus International Group (JBI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $238.7840 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Janus International Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.33.

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Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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