Janux Therapeutics (JANX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Janux Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $19.0750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, analysts expect Janux Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $912.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $28,878.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,265.90. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,452.23. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 908,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JANX

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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