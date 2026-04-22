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Jason Rhodes Sells 274,297 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Dyne Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Director Jason Rhodes sold 274,297 shares of Dyne Therapeutics on April 21 at an average price of $19.52 for about $5.35 million, cutting his holding by 95.43% to 13,148 shares; the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and disclosed to the SEC.
  • DYN traded near $19.67 (12‑month range $8.06–$25.00) with a market cap around $3.25 billion; the company reported an EPS miss of ($0.76) vs. ($0.74) and retains very high liquidity metrics (quick/current ratio 22.25) despite negative earnings.
  • Institutional ownership is ~96.68% and analysts hold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $35.14, though several firms have recently adjusted price targets and ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 274,297 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,354,277.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,648.96. This trade represents a 95.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,148,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,838. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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