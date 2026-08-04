Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $276.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.74.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.49. 1,309,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,240. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,019.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.18 by ($0.47). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.25) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,209. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 349.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and strong revenue growth: Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of consensus expectations near $4.5 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of consensus expectations near $4.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Core products continued to perform: Xywav revenue increased 13% year over year, with 525 net patient additions during the quarter, while Epidiolex revenue grew 16%. Management also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma following FDA approval. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Reports Bullish Q2

Xywav revenue increased 13% year over year, with 525 net patient additions during the quarter, while Epidiolex revenue grew 16%. Management also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma following FDA approval. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised their price targets to $280, with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. Needham lifted its target to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating. These revisions reflect improved confidence in Jazz’s growth outlook. Needham Raises Jazz Price Target

Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised their price targets to $280, with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. Needham lifted its target to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating. These revisions reflect improved confidence in Jazz’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming regulatory catalyst: Investors are awaiting the FDA’s August 25 decision date for zanidatamab, which could provide a significant new commercial opportunity if approved. Jazz Prepares for Zanidatamab FDA Decision

Investors are awaiting the FDA’s August 25 decision date for zanidatamab, which could provide a significant new commercial opportunity if approved. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although it improved substantially from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. Jazz Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although it improved substantially from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Zepzelca withdrawal: Jazz plans to withdraw Zepzelca from the FDA’s second-line small-cell lung cancer indication, removing an established indication and potentially limiting the drug’s future revenue contribution. Jazz to Withdraw Zepzelca Indication

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

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