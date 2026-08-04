Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock's current price.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.17.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $261.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,572.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.18 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $278,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,950,604.67. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. Growth was supported by Xywav revenue increasing 13% and Epidiolex revenue rising 16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. Growth was supported by Xywav revenue increasing 13% and Epidiolex revenue rising 16%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, above the roughly $4.5 billion consensus estimate. Jazz also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer immediately after potential FDA approval. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, above the roughly $4.5 billion consensus estimate. Jazz also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer immediately after potential FDA approval. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more bullish following the results. Needham raised its price target from $282 to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $252 to $280 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Benzinga analyst updates

Analysts became more bullish following the results. Needham raised its price target from $282 to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Robert W. Baird increased its target from $252 to $280 and assigned an “outperform” rating. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.71 per share missed consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18. Although results improved substantially from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier, the earnings shortfall may be weighing on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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