Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $276.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $261.78 and last traded at $260.62, with a volume of 1309913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $287.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.74.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,209. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $1,442,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 366,682 shares in the company, valued at $88,176,020.54. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and strong revenue growth: Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of consensus expectations near $4.5 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Jazz reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 15.5% year over year and above the $1.11 billion analyst estimate. The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $4.60 billion-$4.75 billion, ahead of consensus expectations near $4.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: Core products continued to perform: Xywav revenue increased 13% year over year, with 525 net patient additions during the quarter, while Epidiolex revenue grew 16%. Management also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma following FDA approval. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Reports Bullish Q2

Xywav revenue increased 13% year over year, with 525 net patient additions during the quarter, while Epidiolex revenue grew 16%. Management also said it is prepared to launch Ziihera in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma following FDA approval. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised their price targets to $280, with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. Needham lifted its target to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating. These revisions reflect improved confidence in Jazz’s growth outlook. Needham Raises Jazz Price Target

Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird raised their price targets to $280, with “overweight” and “outperform” ratings, respectively. Needham lifted its target to $292 and maintained a “buy” rating. These revisions reflect improved confidence in Jazz’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming regulatory catalyst: Investors are awaiting the FDA’s August 25 decision date for zanidatamab, which could provide a significant new commercial opportunity if approved. Jazz Prepares for Zanidatamab FDA Decision

Investors are awaiting the FDA’s August 25 decision date for zanidatamab, which could provide a significant new commercial opportunity if approved. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although it improved substantially from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. Jazz Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $5.71, below consensus estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.18, although it improved substantially from a loss of $8.25 per share a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Zepzelca withdrawal: Jazz plans to withdraw Zepzelca from the FDA’s second-line small-cell lung cancer indication, removing an established indication and potentially limiting the drug’s future revenue contribution. Jazz to Withdraw Zepzelca Indication

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,986.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.18 by ($0.47). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.25) earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here