J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $3.2136 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $294.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 503,738 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $97,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,865 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,470 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.74.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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