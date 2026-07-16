J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $313.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $313.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.96.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded up $19.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $299.76. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,252.70. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $200,587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,047 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 546,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.B. Hunt beat estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.91 versus $1.71 expected and revenue of $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected, a sign that demand and pricing are holding up better than anticipated. Article title

J.B. Hunt beat estimates on both earnings and revenue, reporting EPS of $1.91 versus $1.71 expected and revenue of $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected, a sign that demand and pricing are holding up better than anticipated. Positive Sentiment: Profit and volumes improved meaningfully, with net earnings rising to $181 million from $128.6 million a year ago and the company highlighting record intermodal volumes, suggesting stronger core business momentum. Article title

Profit and volumes improved meaningfully, with net earnings rising to $181 million from $128.6 million a year ago and the company highlighting record intermodal volumes, suggesting stronger core business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Robert W. Baird to $320 and Barclays to $300, reinforcing confidence that the earnings beat and operating trends may support further upside. Article title

Several analysts raised price targets after the report, including Robert W. Baird to $320 and Barclays to $300, reinforcing confidence that the earnings beat and operating trends may support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: J.B. Hunt was also highlighted in market commentary and momentum-stock screens, which may add to investor interest but does not change the underlying fundamentals. Article title

J.B. Hunt was also highlighted in market commentary and momentum-stock screens, which may add to investor interest but does not change the underlying fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen, Truist, and Citizens JMP all adjusted coverage or price targets, but most maintained neutral-type ratings, indicating analysts are acknowledging better results without turning broadly bullish. Article title

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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