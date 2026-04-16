J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $238.20 and last traded at $236.9030, with a volume of 241951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.17.

The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

More J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. J.B. Hunt Q1 Press Release

Q1 beat on both EPS and revenue — J.B. Hunt reported $1.49 EPS vs. $1.45 expected and $3.06B in revenue, with revenue up ~4.6% year-over-year, reinforcing underlying demand improvement. Positive Sentiment: Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Seeking Alpha: Initiatives Help Boost Margins

Margins and company initiatives improving — Management cited operational initiatives that helped boost margins in FQ1, which markets view as evidence management can drive profitability as volumes recover. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. 247WallSt: Freight Recovery Takeaways

Macro/sector read — Analysts and coverage note the quarter is a sign of freight-market recovery and greater resilience in demand, a bullish backdrop for JBHT’s intermodal and contract logistics businesses. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. InsiderMonkey: Jim Cramer Bullish on JBHT

Market commentary supportive — High-profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) highlights renewed investor interest and can amplify upside momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Earnings Call Transcript

Transcripts and details available — Multiple transcripts and the conference-call recording are posted for investors who want management’s tone on volume trends, pricing, and capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Zacks: Momentum Case for JBHT

Long-term momentum/valuation notes — Some research highlights JBHT as a momentum name, but the stock trades at an elevated P/E, so upside depends on sustained margin expansion and freight-market strength. Negative Sentiment: Near-term profit-taking / valuation pressure — Despite the beat, the stock is down today, reflecting possible profit-taking after recent gains and investor focus on high forward valuation (e.g., elevated P/E and PEG), which could cap short-term upside.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,800. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 331 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.57, for a total transaction of $74,663.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $906,565.83. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $217.90 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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