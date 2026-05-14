J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.16 and last traded at $253.5440, with a volume of 1252665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. UBS Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total value of $318,954.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $254,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,973,462.52. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,450. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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