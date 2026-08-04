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JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
JBG SMITH Properties logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JBG SMITH Properties shares hit a new 52-week low, falling to $11.42 after closing at $14.23 in the prior session. The stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market capitalization of approximately $678 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: three analysts rate the stock “Sell,” giving it a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”, despite a consensus price target of $18.50.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share, along with negative net margins and return on equity, but declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175, equivalent to a 6.0% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 146093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 20,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,600.32. This trade represents a 62.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 69,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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