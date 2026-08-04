JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 146093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "underperform" rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBGS

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $677.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. JBG SMITH Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 20,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,600.32. This trade represents a 62.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 69,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development and management of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company's portfolio encompasses office, residential, retail, hotel and entertainment assets, with a strategic focus on high-growth urban and transit-oriented neighborhoods in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland.

The company actively develops large-scale, mixed-use communities designed to integrate living, working and leisure spaces.

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