Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

JBS (NYSE:JBS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
JBS logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a "hold" to a "strong sell", even as other firms have recently upgraded the stock and MarketBeat's consensus remains a Buy with a $20.00 price target.
  • JBS posted a significant earnings miss—$0.39 EPS versus analysts' $2.25 estimate—while revenue rose 15.5% year-over-year to $23.06 billion.
  • Shares trade around $17.78 (50-/200-day MAs: $16.39/$14.90) with a market cap of ~$13.75B and a P/E of 12.34, and large institutional inflows were reported (notably BNDES's ~$2.87B position and sizeable purchases by Davis Selected and Ameriprise).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

JBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JBS currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBS

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. JBS has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $23.06 billion during the quarter. JBS's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNDES Participacoes S.A. acquired a new position in JBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in JBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in JBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JBS by 23,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in JBS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,138,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,364 shares during the period.

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for JBS (NYSE:JBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JBS Right Now?

Before you consider JBS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JBS wasn't on the list.

While JBS currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines