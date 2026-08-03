JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.850-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JBTM. Weiss Ratings lowered JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.67.

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JBT Marel Stock Up 2.8%

JBTM traded up $3.91 on Monday, reaching $142.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 555,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,345. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. JBT Marel has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. JBT Marel's payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Amundi bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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