JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.25, but opened at $127.57. JBT Marel shares last traded at $131.13, with a volume of 54,355 shares traded.

The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.07). JBT Marel had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.350 EPS.

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JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JBTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBT Marel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth $3,953,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JBT Marel by 14.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBT Marel by 1,211.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company's stock.

JBT Marel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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