JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Issues Earnings Results

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts: Sign Up

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of JD opened at GBX 75.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 750.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.87.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 94 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 87 to GBX 86 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 88 to GBX 87 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 233.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD Sports Fashion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD Sports Fashion wasn't on the list.

While JD Sports Fashion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here