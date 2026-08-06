JD.com (JD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $50.5059 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. JD.com has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on JD.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.42.

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About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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