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JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
JD.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" to a "hold," while the broader analyst community remains mixed—11 Buys, 3 Holds and 2 Sells—resulting in a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $37.21 average price target.
  • Fundamentals and recent performance: shares opened around $31.60 (52-week range $24.51–$38.08), market cap ~$45.3B, P/E 17.95; last quarter reported $0.04 EPS, $50.35B revenue and a 1.48% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JD.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.35 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 62.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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