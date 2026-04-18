JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JD.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.21.

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JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.35 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 62.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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