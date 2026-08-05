Jean-François Van Boxmeer Acquires 22,076 Shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Jean-François Van Boxmeer bought 22,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 per share, for a total transaction of £26,932.72.

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Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.5%

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,402,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,718,313. The company has a market capitalization of £26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 82.14 and a 1-year high of GBX 123.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 114.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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