Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 219 to GBX 204 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forterra has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 234.

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Forterra Stock Performance

LON FORT opened at GBX 164.04 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 150.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £344.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.58.

Forterra (LON:FORT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won't be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric. Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

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