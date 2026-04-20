Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9.40 to GBX 9 in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock.

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SIG Price Performance

SIG stock opened at GBX 9 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £104.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 7.47 and a 52-week high of GBX 18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.28.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that SIG will post 4.1880342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SIG

In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 238,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8, for a total value of £19,076.80. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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