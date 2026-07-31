Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price

Mondi (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,085 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company's current price.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,040 to GBX 840 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 906.25.

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Mondi Price Performance

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 879.40 on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,129.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Powell purchased 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £298.20. Also, insider Andrew King purchased 42 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20. Insiders acquired 162 shares of company stock valued at $119,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Further Reading

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