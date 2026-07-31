Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Mondi logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies cut Mondi’s price target from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,085 but retained a “buy” rating, implying 23.38% potential upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Mondi has two “buy” and two “hold” ratings, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target price of GBX 906.25.
  • Mondi shares opened at GBX 879.40, compared with a 52-week range of GBX 660 to GBX 1,129.50; insiders have also purchased shares recently, though insider ownership remains low at 0.20%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mondi (LON:MNDI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,085 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the company's current price.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,000 to GBX 940 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 760 price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,040 to GBX 840 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 906.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondi

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 879.40 on Friday. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,129.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 805.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Powell purchased 42 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 710 per share, for a total transaction of £298.20. Also, insider Andrew King purchased 42 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 710 per share, with a total value of £298.20. Insiders acquired 162 shares of company stock valued at $119,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Mondi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. The Corrugated Packaging segment provides virgin and recycled containerboards for fresh fruit packaging and heavy and fragile goods transport packaging applications; and corrugated solutions, such as corrugated boxes and packaging products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mondi Right Now?

Before you consider Mondi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondi wasn't on the list.

While Mondi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines