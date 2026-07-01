Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $85.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.53.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of WMB stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,924,589.65. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,335 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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