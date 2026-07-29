Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Essentra logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Essentra and set a GBX 130 price target, implying 19.49% potential upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with three Buy ratings and one Hold rating producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 132.50.
  • Essentra shares rose 0.6% to GBX 108.80, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.30 and maintains a market capitalization of approximately £308.4 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Essentra from GBX 130 to GBX 140 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essentra Trading Up 0.6%

LON ESNT opened at GBX 108.80 on Wednesday. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 78.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 114.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £308.41 million, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essentra will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essentra

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 27 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 25 distribution centres and 35 sales & service centres serving c.76,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Essentra Right Now?

Before you consider Essentra, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essentra wasn't on the list.

While Essentra currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines