Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Essentra from GBX 130 to GBX 140 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 132.50.

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Essentra Trading Up 0.6%

LON ESNT opened at GBX 108.80 on Wednesday. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 78.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 114.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £308.41 million, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essentra will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essentra

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 27 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 25 distribution centres and 35 sales & service centres serving c.76,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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