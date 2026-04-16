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Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Antofagasta logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a "hold" on Antofagasta with a GBX 3,700 price target (implying ~2.3% downside), while overall analyst coverage is mixed—1 Buy, 4 Hold, 3 Sell—with a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target of GBX 3,243.75.
  • Operationally, Antofagasta reported strong Q1 cost performance and reiterated its 2026 production guidance despite an ~8% year‑on‑year drop in copper output; shares opened at GBX 3,788 (down ~2.6%), and the company has a market cap of about £37.34bn and a P/E of 28.1.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Antofagasta.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 price objective on the mining company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,243.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 3,788 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,526.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,475. The company has a market cap of £37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,701.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,269.35.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Antofagasta

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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