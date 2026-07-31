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Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
IMI logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on IMI and set a GBX 3,380 price target, implying 13.42% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: six analysts rate IMI a Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average target of GBX 2,934.29.
  • IMI shares opened at GBX 2,980 and were up 1.2%; the engineering company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 63.40 per share, with a 14.33% net margin and 24.91% return on equity.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,250 target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,934.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 2,980 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,848. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 2,890.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,801.68.

IMI (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 63.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities analysts forecast that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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