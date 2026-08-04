Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,330 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,283.33.

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Johnson Matthey Price Performance

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,084 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 2,017.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,072.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,731.83 and a one year high of GBX 2,434.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson Matthey will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,168 per share, for a total transaction of £149,245.12. Also, insider Alastair Judge purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,990 per share, for a total transaction of £278.60. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,482 shares of company stock worth $24,691,314. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Further Reading

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