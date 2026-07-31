Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,870 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,470.20.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 1,463 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12 month high of GBX 537.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,362.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,281.22.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 22.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank acquired 2,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £29,781.15. Also, insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 91 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,213 per share, with a total value of £1,103.83. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,282. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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