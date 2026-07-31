Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,600 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,775.

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Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 3,374.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,553.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,758.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.84. The company has a market cap of £187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Shell News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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