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Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated its “Buy” rating on Shell and maintained a GBX 4,500 price target, implying 33.35% upside from the stock’s previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,775, despite mixed revisions from other research firms.
  • Shell shares opened at GBX 3,374.50, with a market capitalization of approximately £187 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shell.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,600 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,775.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 3,374.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,553.77 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,758.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.84. The company has a market cap of £187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Shell News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Exceptional quarterly earnings: Shell reported its best quarterly profit in four years, with earnings more than doubling as elevated crude oil and natural-gas prices boosted its integrated gas, upstream and trading businesses. The results demonstrate strong operational performance, although some of the benefit may be temporary if geopolitical risk eases. Shell plc publishes second quarter 2026 press release
  • Positive Sentiment: Large buyback launched: Shell commenced a new share-repurchase programme totaling $3 billion over approximately three months, in addition to $1.232 billion of previously announced buybacks. Repurchases can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in cash generation. Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The board declared a second-quarter interim dividend of $0.3906 per ordinary share, reinforcing Shell’s income appeal alongside the buyback. Shell plc Second Quarter 2026 Interim Dividend
  • Neutral Sentiment: Shell is reportedly considering selling its stake in the $3.5 billion U.S. Explorer pipeline with Phillips 66. A potential sale could simplify the portfolio and raise capital, but would also reduce exposure to infrastructure cash flows. Shell, Phillips 66 weigh sale of stakes in US Explorer pipeline
  • Neutral Sentiment: Shell refreshed leadership of its Board Audit and Risk Committee. The governance change is routine, though stronger oversight may matter amid legal, environmental and geopolitical risks. Shell Refreshes Audit and Risk Committee Leadership
  • Negative Sentiment: An Amnesty International report alleges Shell documents show complicity in Nigerian oil spills. The claims could increase litigation, remediation and reputational risks, potentially offsetting some of the earnings-driven optimism. Amnesty report on Shell documents and Nigerian oil spills

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (LON:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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