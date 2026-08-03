JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.The business had revenue of $817.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.64 million.

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JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,993,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $32,341.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,158 shares in the company, valued at $146,342.28. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 102,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company's stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 270,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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