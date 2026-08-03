Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
JELD-WEN logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JELD-WEN beat quarterly expectations, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share versus the estimated loss of $0.14, while revenue reached $817.8 million, above the $792.6 million consensus.
  • The company’s financial profile remains strained, with a negative net margin of 16.02%, negative return on equity of 65.79%, and debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the consensus rating is “Reduce,” with an average price target of $1.80, while JELD-WEN shares traded near $1.44 after falling sharply from their 52-week high of $6.97.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.The business had revenue of $817.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.64 million.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,993,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $32,341.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,158 shares in the company, valued at $146,342.28. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 102,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company's stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 270,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JELD-WEN Right Now?

Before you consider JELD-WEN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JELD-WEN wasn't on the list.

While JELD-WEN currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines