Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Price Up 2.8% - What's Next?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 89,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 74,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JRSH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JRSH

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings NASDAQ: JRSH is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

Further Reading

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