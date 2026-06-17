Jeremy Rishel Sells 102,123 Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 121,590,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,845,192. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 84.8% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 402,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,819 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 549.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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