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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Jeronimo Martins SGPS exceeded earnings expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of $0.72 versus the $0.60 analyst consensus, a $0.12 beat. The company posted a 1.75% net margin and 20.28% return on equity.
  • Shares rose $1.48 to $40.75 during Wednesday trading, although the stock remains below its 52-week high of $52.97. Jeronimo Martins has a $12.82 billion market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with ratings ranging from “strong sell” to “strong buy”; MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Interested in Jeronimo Martins SGPS? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on JRONY

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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