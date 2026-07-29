Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.28%.

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on JRONY

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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