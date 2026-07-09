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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from hold to strong-buy, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for the stock.
  • The company’s shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday, opening at $36.86, which is near its 52-week low of $36.67 and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Jeronimo Martins SGPS posted $0.44 EPS, missing estimates, while revenue came in at $10.42 billion, slightly above expectations.
  • Interested in Jeronimo Martins SGPS? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Zacks Research upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Report on JRONY

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 4.1%

JRONY opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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