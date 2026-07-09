Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Zacks Research upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Down 4.1%

JRONY opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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