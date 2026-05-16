JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8778.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.40 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In other news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,881.30. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue and United Airlines are rolling out reciprocal loyalty benefits through their “Blue Sky” collaboration, giving eligible TrueBlue and MileagePlus members added perks such as priority services and more ways to earn and redeem points. That could support customer retention and improve JetBlue’s network appeal. Article Title

JetBlue and United Airlines are rolling out reciprocal loyalty benefits through their “Blue Sky” collaboration, giving eligible TrueBlue and MileagePlus members added perks such as priority services and more ways to earn and redeem points. That could support customer retention and improve JetBlue’s network appeal. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue also began scheduled flying on “Blueprint II,” a refreshed special livery on a new Airbus A220, which is a branding and fleet-positive update that may help reinforce the airline’s image. Article Title

JetBlue also began scheduled flying on “Blueprint II,” a refreshed special livery on a new Airbus A220, which is a branding and fleet-positive update that may help reinforce the airline’s image. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary citing Carl Icahn’s continued bullish stance suggests some activist or value-oriented interest in the name, but there was no major new corporate action attached to the report. Article Title

Investor commentary citing Carl Icahn’s continued bullish stance suggests some activist or value-oriented interest in the name, but there was no major new corporate action attached to the report. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research recently lifted some longer-term earnings estimates, including turning its Q4 2027 EPS view positive, which may support a recovery thesis, though JetBlue still faces losses in the near term.

Zacks Research recently lifted some longer-term earnings estimates, including turning its Q4 2027 EPS view positive, which may support a recovery thesis, though JetBlue still faces losses in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of JetBlue investors, adding a legal overhang that can pressure the stock when confidence is already fragile. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of JetBlue investors, adding a legal overhang that can pressure the stock when confidence is already fragile. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research also cut multiple near-term EPS estimates for JetBlue, including FY2026 and the next several quarters, reinforcing concerns that profitability remains weak. Article Title

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.JetBlue Airways's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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