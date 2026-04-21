JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8778.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.40 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Key Stories Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More.

JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More.

JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More.

CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More.

Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More.

A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More.

Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity and broader airline chatter (e.g., mentions of Alaska Air on TV) are keeping sector flow active; an analyst upgrade earlier this week briefly pushed JBLU shares higher but fundamentals remain the main driver. Read More.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.0%

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 372.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,945 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 383,018 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $4,920,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813,375 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 387,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,823 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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