JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $444,977.28 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) CFO Ursula Hurley sold 77,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $444,977.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,215,930.24. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.23. 31,808,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,337,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 9.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274,892 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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